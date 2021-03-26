Andre’ Hill Autopsy Reveals He Was Shot Four Times By Columbus Police Officer

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Friday (March 26) released an autopsy report that revealed Andre’ Hill was shot four times by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy.

Coy shot and killed the 47-year-old while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Ohio capital’s northwest side. A caller reported the vehicle parked on the street outside his home that was idling.

The autopsy report claims Hill was shot once in the chest and three times in his right leg. His manner of death was previously ruled a homicide.

Ben Crump, the attorney for the Hill family, said the now-fired officer Coy opened fire without first giving Hill any verbal commands to put his hand up and shot him four times. He also claimed the body-cam footage confirms the "unnecessary, unjustifiable and senseless shooting of Andre Hill."

"Where is the humanity for Andre Hill? Where is the humanity for this Columbus citizen who had committed no crime, had no weapon, was unarmed, only holding a cell phone? Where’s the humanity for this citizen, for this father, this grandfather, this brother?" Crump said during a news conference in Columbus following the release of the body cam footage, ABC News writes. "It makes you wonder if they had been trying to save his life versus trying to put handcuffs on him, would Andre Hill be with us today?"

In February, Coy was charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failing to tell his fellow officer he felt Hill presented a danger.

A $1,000,000 bond has been set for Coy. He is currently awaiting trial.