Detention Officers Fired After Black Man Found Dead While Being Held In A Texas Jail

On March 14, Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being taken into custody by police and moved to a Texas jail. Seven detention officers have now been fired in connection with his death.

According to CBS, Sheriff Jim Skinner of Collin County said in a statement, “Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less.”

He also revealed another officer is under investigation, “Although the Texas Rangers’ comprehensive criminal investigation into the death of Marvin D. Scott, III continues, I have today terminated the employment of seven detention officers involved in his tragic death and have been notified of the resignation of an eighth officer who was under investigation.”

Scott’s family, who say he was having a mental health episode, released the following statement on April 1, “Just one day after the funeral of Marvin Scott III, the Collin County Sheriff has fired 7 detention officers in connection with his death while in police custody. We are pleased with this decision and consider this progress, the first step of many more to come.”

Scott was arrested outside of an outlet mall after security guards reported smelling marijuana in the vicinity and called police. Scott was then brought to Collin County Detention Facility, but didn’t make it out of the facility alive.

On March 19, Skinner said that Scott “exhibited some strange behavior” and detention officers placed him on a restraint bed, used pepper spray and placed a spit mask on his face. He reportedly became non responsive and an ambulance was called and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers have begun an investigation, but no criminal charges have been filed so far.