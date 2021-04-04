George Floyd Passenger To Plead The Fifth In Chauvin Murder Trial

A friend who was one of George Floyd’s passengers on the day of his death, has reportedly invoked his 5th Amendment right to not testify in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
According to Law & Crime, Morries Hall, 45, has notified the court of the Chauvin trial that he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to testify.
"Mr. Morries Lester Hall, through undersigned counsel, hereby provides notice to all parties in this matter that if called to testify he will invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination," a Wednesday motion from the Office of the Hennepin County Public Defender said
Hall had been sitting in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes SUV with Floyd when police approached him on May 25, 2020, after he allegedly used a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods, according to Insider.
After Floyd left the store, Cup Foods cashier Christopher Martin testified last week (March 31) that his manager asked him to approach Floyd in the car about the counterfeit money. Hall did most of the talking, Martin said, the report notes. He told then-officer, Thomas Lane, “I just came to buy a tablet.” Hall also noted that he did not have any identification with him at the time.
Hall also granted several media interviews following Floyd’s death, according to Law & Crime. But he shutdown after realizing his statements could be used against him in his own criminal cases.
Hall’s attorney has also asked that the subpoena be quashed as Hall sits in the Hennepin Co. Jail on charges he violated a protection order in a domestic violence case. Hall pleaded guilty in 2019 to domestic assault by strangulation. His prison sentence was stayed.
Jail records show Hall was booked on March 21 as jury selection in Chauvin’s trial was underway, the report says.
