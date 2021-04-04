George Floyd Passenger To Plead The Fifth In Chauvin Murder Trial

A friend who was one of George Floyd’s passengers on the day of his death, has reportedly invoked his 5th Amendment right to not testify in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

According to Law & Crime, Morries Hall, 45, has notified the court of the Chauvin trial that he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to testify.

"Mr. Morries Lester Hall, through undersigned counsel, hereby provides notice to all parties in this matter that if called to testify he will invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination," a Wednesday motion from the Office of the Hennepin County Public Defender said