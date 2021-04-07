MSNBC Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Dies at 47

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles,” the statement read. “She was known to many as a legal commentator on television, but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers. Please allow the family time to grieve.”

Midwin Charles, a legal analyst and MSNBC commentator has died, her family announced in a statement posted on her Twitter account on Tuesday (April 6). She was 47.

Charles’ cause of death has not been made public.

Charles was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., in a Haitian-American family. She was a graduate of Syracuse University and received her law degree from American University. She was also the founder of the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC, and a member of the Dean’s Diversity Council for American University’s Washington College of Law. She also served on the board at Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN).

Charles often appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, SiriusXM, MSNBC and several other media platforms. She had a reputation for a sharp, brilliant, witty and memorable analysis on politics and the law.

Joy-Ann Reid, host of The ReidOut, wrote on Twitter, “Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today. Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends.”