Black Army Lieutenant Sues Virginia Police After Brutal Traffic Stop

A Black high-ranking officer of the U.S. Army has filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers, who reportedly pulled him over in his car, drew their guns before pepper spraying and knocking him onto the ground.

In the lawsuit, Second Lt. Caron Nazario claims that Windsdor, Va., police officers—Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez—racially profiled him and threatened to kill him in actions that might have negatively affected his military career, according to Newsweek.

The incident occurred in December 2020 and was recorded both in body camera footage and on Nazario's cellphone. Video of the event was shared online on Friday (April 9), and the officers have drawn widespread criticism. Watch the video below.