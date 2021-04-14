BREAKING: Former Officer Kim Potter Arrested In Shooting Death of Daunte Wright

Written by Madison J. Gray

Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter will be charged with second degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed Wednesday (April 14).



Potter, 48, a 26-year veteran of the department was arreested and taken into custody late Wednesday morning, a BCA statement said. She was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after consultation with Washington County Attorney Pete Orput.



The charges will be filed in Washington County later Wednesday against Potter, who fatally wounded Wright, 20. She resigned from the department on Tuesday, along with Chief Tim Gannon.



The development comes as the Minneapolis-area has experienced days of unrest in response to the most recent high-profile death of a Black person at police hands, and the Derek Chauvin trial, in whcih that former Minneapolis policeman is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.



Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing both the Wright family and the Floyd family said in a statement that Potter saw Daunte Wright as "expendable."



“While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back. This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force," said Crump shortly after the charge was announced. "Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a taser and a firearm. Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant."



The third night of unrest in the Minneapolis area over the police shooting death of Daunte Wright led to 60 arrests while authorities are coming close to a decision on filing criminal charges against the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., officer Kim Potter. Hundreds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police department demanding justice for Wright, 20, who was fatally wounded in a traffic stop on Sunday (April 11), CBS Minnesota reported. They marched to the FBI building, then returned to the police station shouting their frustration over this latest case of a Black man being killed at the hands of law enforcement.



A group of demonstrators was arrested Tuesday night (April 13) for unlawful assembly after a group of people attempted to knock down a barricade outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Those arrested were booked into the Hennepin County Jail, and a curfew was put into effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., officials said.



“We stopped the violence before it gets super out of control,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said to reporters. “It’s safer for the community, the whole city of Brooklyn Center.”



Wright was reportedly pulled over for expired tags, and officers attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant or warrants. A bodycam video shows a short scuffle with an officer when Potter pulled her service weapon, rather than her Taser, and fired. He drove several blocks before crashing into another vehicle and died at the scene, despite officers' attempts to save him. Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed the shooting was an “accidental discharge.” Both he and Potter resigned on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput is considering charges against Potter in Wright's death, which could come as soon as Wednesday (April 14), but he did not clarify the charges. "We've already done a great deal of research," he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.



Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, did not comment to reporters on the matter, except to confirm that he represents her. Gray also represents former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane, who is charged in connection with George Floyd's death. Wright's shooting marks the second high-profile police shooting death in which an officer allegedly mistook their Taser for a service weapon. In 2009, Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old San Francisco-area man, was fatally wounded while being detained by Bay Area Rapid Transit police. BART officer Johannes Mehserle shot him in the back while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground in the prone position. Mehserle was charged with second-degree murder but was only found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison, less time served. He was released on parole after serving 11 months.