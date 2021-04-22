Derek Chauvin Held In Solitary Confinement For 23 Hours A Day

Former Minneapolos police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd and is now facing a maxium of 75 years behind bars. He is being held in solitary confinement while waiting for sentencing.

According to The New York Times, Chauvin is at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights and in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day for his own safety.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections’ website says a mental health interviews inmates in solitary confinement for more than 30 days, and every three months thereafter.

It’s unknown how long Chauvin will be held in the isolated unit.

After 14 days of testimony and 11 hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges: 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.

He could face a maximum sentence of up to 75 years in prison. Chauvin’s sentencing will occur within the next eight weeks, CBS News reports.

The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death; Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, will be tried later this summer. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All parties have pleaded not guilty. The other three officers are free on $750,000 bond.