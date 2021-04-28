California Representative Karen Bass says Police Reform is Likely to Pass the House and Senate

California Rep. Karen Bass said that she’s pretty confident about Congress passing police reform legislation and getting it signed by the president.



“I would say we have an 80 percent chance and in a couple of days I might even raise that to 90 percent,” said Bass, a Democrat in an appearance on “TMZ Live” on Tuesday.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, according to Bass, is quite likely to get the necessary votes in the House and also the Senate. In the Senate however, Republicans have numbers to stall or kill the bill. Bass said she’d been working with Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on the legislation.



“I believe that we will have a bill on President Biden’s desk and I don’t think it will be too much longer,” she said.

Bass explained that the aim of the legislation is to make policing more accountable and transparent. She also says she believes now is the time to make such a thing happen despite political differences.



The bill, which passed the House with a 236-181 vote, aims to ban chokeholds, no-knock warrants and racial profiling. It also provides national standards for police training and databases of officers with complaints against them.