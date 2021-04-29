Black DoorDash Driver Victim Of Racist Tirade And Threats From Ohio Man

A Black Stow, Ohio, delivery driver endured a frightening and threatening experience, as a white man shouted racist insults and made threats on her life and chased her while she was simply trying to do her job..

On Saturday (April 17), Kiauna Larkins, 22, was making a food delivery for DoorDash. With her two-year-old son along with her, she encountered a stopped car in the apartment complex where she was making her delivery, so she went around it.

“After I delivered the order, I came outside, and the man, he was still waiting outside,” Larkins told local Cleveland station WOIO. “He was just beeping and then when I tried to leave, he started following me.”

Caught on video by Larkins, James Rhodes, 53, is seen and heard using vulgar and racist slurs toward Larkins.



Editor's Note: Content below may be triggering for some.