Breonna Taylor’s Mother Gets Standing Ovation At Ma'Khia Bryant's Funeral

On April 20, 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by Ohio, Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon. The shooting has led to protests in Ohio and sparked nationwide outrage. The teen’s funeral procession -- held in the city of Columbus -- has prompted more calls for change to policing.

On Friday (April 30), funeral services were held for the Black teen at the First Church of God in Columbus. She was a high school honor roll student and a “sweet child,” according to Paula Bryant, Ma’Khia’s aunt.

Bryant was fatally shot outside of the foster home she lived in, after Reardon responded to a 911 dispatch call. Officers were dispatched after receiving a call of an attempted stabbing in the 3100 block of Legion Lane. Paula Bryant said Ma’Khia called police because girls were outside of the house fighting. Body camera footage shows Reardon approaching the driveway where the fight took place, before yelling “Get down.” Four shots were fired at Bryant.

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, was in attendance at the funeral and received a standing ovation.