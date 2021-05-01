NJ Anti-Violence Activist’s Daughter Kidnapped And Killed

Sanaa Amenhotep, the missing 15-year-old daughter of a Newark, New Jersey anti-violence activist, was reportedly kidnapped and murdered after leaving her South Carolina home.

According to NJ.com, Amenhotep had been missing for three weeks prior to the discovery of her body, which was found in a wooded-area in Lexington County on Thursday (April 29). Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has since reacted to the tragic news and offered condolences to Sharif Malik Amenhotep, a member of the city’s Brick City Peace Collective.

“On behalf of the people of Newark, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Sharif Malik Amenhotep, on the tragic loss of his beautiful and intelligent Black daughter, Sanaa Amenhotep, who was kidnapped and murdered in South Carolina,” Baraka said in a statement.

Additionally, Baraka applauded Sharif’s work in the community and acknowledged his huge loss.

