Federal Grand Jury Indicts Four Former Minneapolis Police Officers In George Floyd's Death

A federal grand jury has indicted former Minnieapolos police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Derek Chauvin.

According to CNN, the indictment says Derek Chauvin deprived George Floyd of the right to be free from "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer."

Touu Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged in connection with their failure to intervene. All four of them are also charged with failing to give Floyd medical aid.

The indictment reads "the defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd."

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Verdict: Guilty On All Counts In Death of George Floyd

Additionally, CNN stated Chauvin was “also charged in a separate indictment related to an incident in which he allegedly used unreasonable force on a Minneapolis 14-year-old in September 2017, the Justice Department said in a statement Friday.”

CNN also reports Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the charges were "entirely appropriate" and the federal government had a "responsibility to protect the civil rights of every American and to pursue justice to the fullest extent of federal law."

The three former police officers will face trial on August 23 on charges that they aided and abetted convicted ex-cop Chauvin in committing second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on all counts of murder and manslaughter on April 20, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.