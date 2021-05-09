Barack Obama’s Sweet Message To Michelle Obama Is Giving Us All The Feels On Mother’s Day

Former President Barack Obama is honoring his wife and our former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama with a heartfelt Mother’s Day message.
On Mother’s Day Sunday (May 9), he tweeted a throwback photo of the couple embracing, and thanked her for “being such an incredible mom to our girls.” The couple wed in October 1992 and are parents to Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.
Obama finished up his post calling on everyone to wish the special women in their lives a happy Mother’s Day.
“I hope you'll take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors—all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother's Day,” he wrote. “Or take a moment, like I will, to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day—no matter how long it's been. All of these amazing people deserve our gratitude, today and every day.”
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
