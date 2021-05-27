Trending:

Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Serving Three Years In Prison

NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The 83-year old actor is reportedly refusing to take sex offender classes.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Bill Cosby has reportedly been denied parole after refusing to take sex offender classes.

According to Reuters, the Pennsylvania Parole Board rejected the request for parole after Cosby declined to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for the 83-year-old, said “We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning.”

Laura Treaster, a spokeswoman for the state parole board, said the board would not reconsider Cosby for parole unless the sexual violent predator therapy is completed.

In 2018, a jury convicted Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Several other women, including former supermodel Beverly Johnson, also accused the comedian of similar assaults.
 

(Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

