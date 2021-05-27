Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Serving Three Years In Prison

Bill Cosby has reportedly been denied parole after refusing to take sex offender classes.

According to Reuters, the Pennsylvania Parole Board rejected the request for parole after Cosby declined to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for the 83-year-old, said “We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning.”

Laura Treaster, a spokeswoman for the state parole board, said the board would not reconsider Cosby for parole unless the sexual violent predator therapy is completed.

In 2018, a jury convicted Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Several other women, including former supermodel Beverly Johnson, also accused the comedian of similar assaults.

