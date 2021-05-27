Trending:

Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First Black Woman Since 1991 To Brief White House Press Corps

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

She is the first openly gay woman in her role with the Biden Administration.

Written by BET Staff

Deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman to lead a White House press briefing since 1991.

"It's a real honor just to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature, I really do,” Jean-Pierre, who is also the first openly gay woman in the role, told reporters in the press room. “But I believe being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It's about what we do on behalf of the American people."

Jean-Pierre, 43, has more than a decade of experience working on high-profile political campaigns. She worked on former Democratic nominee for Vice President John Edwards and President Barack Obama’s  presidential campaigns. In 2016, she was the deputy campaign manager for Martin O'Malley’s presidential campaign and last year she was the co-national political director for Harris’ presidential campaign. 

In May of  2020, Jean-Pierre, a first-generation Haitian-American became a senior adviser to Biden’s presidential campaign. In August it was announced that she was the Chief of Staff for Kamala Harris.

Judy Smith, was the last Black woman to serve as deputy press secretary when she worked in the administration of  President George H.W. Bush in 1991. 

Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

