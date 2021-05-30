Nikole Hannah Jones: Lawyers for ‘1619 Project’ Creator Explore Discrimination Lawsuit

Lawyers for Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, have notified the University of North Carolina that a potential discrimination lawsuit could soon be filed in responses to its decision to deny her tenure.

The Hill reports that attorney’s for Hannah-Jones, issued a letter on Thursday (May 27) with a record-retention notice attached.

“UNC has unlawfully discriminated against Ms. Hannah-Jones based on the content of her journalism and scholarship and because of her race,” NAACP Legal Defense Fund attorneys said in a statement. “We will fight to ensure that her rights are vindicated.”

In April, UNC announced that Hannah-Jones would join UNC’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.