Kamala Harris Makes History At Capital Pride Event

Kamala Harris made history over the weekend as the first sitting U.S. vice president to participate in a Pride event.
According to People, Harris marched with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff through the streets of Washington, D.C. during the city’s Capital Pride parade on Saturday (June 12), celebrating with fellow attendees and making a brief statement.
RELATED: Kamala Harris To Would Be Migrants from Guatemala: ‘Do Not Come’
"We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing," Harris said, according to NBC Washington. "There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed."
The vice president’s march went viral as the community celebrated her appearance.
The vice president’s march went viral as the community celebrated her appearance.She also tweeted a remberance of the 49 victims who died at the gay nightclub shooting at Pulse in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016.
RELATED: Vice President Kamala Harris Congratulates High School Graduates
President Joe Biden also released a statement announcing that the Pulse nightclub site would become a national memorial through legislation that was passed by both the House and Senate.
Harris’ appearance at the Pride event underscores the Biden administration’s commitment to LGBTQ rights. Along with marching at Capital Pride and paying tribute to the Pulse Nightclub shootings 2016, both Biden and Harris hightlightedthe importance of passing the Equality Act.
Biden also mentioned the Act in a recent statement, acknowledging that the “LGBTQ community is disproportionately impacted by gun violence, particularly transgender women of color,” according to People.
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
COMMENTS