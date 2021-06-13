Kamala Harris Makes History At Capital Pride Event

Kamala Harris made history over the weekend as the first sitting U.S. vice president to participate in a Pride event.

According to People, Harris marched with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff through the streets of Washington, D.C. during the city’s Capital Pride parade on Saturday (June 12), celebrating with fellow attendees and making a brief statement.

"We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing," Harris said, according to NBC Washington. "There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed."

The vice president’s march went viral as the community celebrated her appearance.

She also tweeted a remberance of the 49 victims who died at the gay nightclub shooting at Pulse in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016.

