Bill Cosby Celebrated His First Night Home With Pizza And Jokes

On June 30, Bill Cosby was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction. The comedian has reportedly been enjoying life and is even ready to go back on tour.

According to an exclusive from Fox News, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said the 83-year-old celebrated his freedom with pizza and jokes.

“He had Zio's pizza and we stayed up last night 'til 2 in the morning just laughing and joking and him doing comedy routines," Wyatt said.

Wyatt also confirmed Cosby “wants to get back on stage sooner or later.”

The spokesperson also said Cosby is ignoring the backlash from social media, saying, not "even paying attention to that. That's not even on our radar screen."

Cosby served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at Philadelphia-area state prison. Previously, Cosby vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge remorse over the 2004 encounter with victim and accuser Andrea Constand.

The 83-year-old was convicted of drugging and molesting Constand at his suburban home. In late 2015, he was charged when a prosecutor presented newly unsealed evidence.

According to CBS News, in 2005, Cosby’s team made a deal with former prosecutor Bruce Castor, who defended Trump at his second impeachment trial, to not pursue criminal charges, “which was designed to prevent Cosby from invoking the Fifth Amendment and refusing to answer questions in civil court.”

However, this non-prosecution deal was never in writing, The Washington Post reports.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that testimony tainted the trial, even though a lower appeals court had found it appropriate to show a signature pattern of drugging and molesting women.

Prosecutors didn’t clarify if they would appeal or seek to try Cosby a third time.