Trending:

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) attends The National Council for Incarcerated Women and Girls "100 Women for 100 Women" rally in Black Lives Matter Plaza near The White House on March 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The organization and its supporters are urging President Joe Biden to release 100 women currently incarcerated in federal prison. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

She said the day celebrates freedom “for white people.”

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

By Sunday evening, it received more than 31,000 likes.
 

Hours later, she fleshed out her thoughts in a follow-up post, sharing her view of “what freedom looks like” for Black people.

Her list includes ending “the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment,” the war on drugs, police violence, and the apartheid systems of health care, housing and education in America.

“WE are the experts on our own liberation,” Bush continued. “And we won’t stop until it’s won.”

Some people criticised her because she's an elected official.

RELATED: Cori Bush Wins House Seat, Becomes First Black Woman To Rep Missouri In Congress

Supporters said Bush hit the nail on the head.

(Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news