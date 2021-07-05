White Supremacist Group March Through Philadelphia

A white supremacist group marched through Philadelphia on July 3.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the group of 150 to 200 people calls itself the Patriot Front. They carried signs that read “Reclaim America" while chanting "The election was stolen.”

They were marching on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the Old City area of Philadelphia.

There were reportedly altreactions with bystanders but no arrests were made.

Shira Goodman, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia chapter, told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “It’s like they’re saying, ‘We’re here. We’re nearby.’ The danger is always there. We know these groups have become more emboldened in recent years, and that things that have been in the shadows of the internet have come off-line.”

Goldman also says the group defaced a mural of George Floyd in Philadelphia last month.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney slammed the group, which was founded in Texas and has chapters all over the country, by saying, “White supremacy and racism are among the greatest scourges this country has faced since its founding,” Kenney said. “While we respect everyone’s right to exercise free speech, our administration stands against everything these groups represent.”

Witnesses said the group was all white men dressed the same in khakis, black T-shirts, white face masks, and combat boots.

See the video below: