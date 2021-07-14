‘Victoria Secret Karen’ Allegedly Tries To Hit Woman Then Has Meltdown Over Being Filmed

A conflict between two women, one Black and one white resulted in a new viral video that the Internet is calling “Victoria’s Secret Karen.”

The unidentified woman, who is white, broke down crying and pretending to pass out at a Victoria’s Secret store in Millburn, N.J., after another woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, who is Black, accused the irate woman of trying to hit her.

Ukenta claims the aggressing woman’s attitude changed and began playing the victim when she began recording her with her phone. The woman can be seen on video yelling at Ukenta, complaining about being recorded and chasing her around the store in an attempt to get her to stop filming.