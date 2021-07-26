Arkansas Woman Hospitalized For COVID Receives Bill For Nearly $1 Million

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to expose the criminally high price of healthcare in America.

According to Little Rock, Ark., station KTHV-TV, Shenita Russie nearly died when she was put in a medically induced coma and had to stay in a hospital for over a month due to complications from COVID.

Russie, 42, who is a respiratory therapist and contracted COVID before there was a vaccine, was on life support but luckily recovered. However, she had to learn to walk again and is still suffering with breathing problems. When she finally left the hospital, she was billed nearly $1 million by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Baptist Health.

The bill came although she is insured and has worker’s compensation.

The station reports “confusion in paying them back is being settled,” nonetheless, Russie said the amount was overwhelming. "The bills? They were incredible. I mean it was close to a million dollars for how sick I was on life support.”

