Barack Obama Planning 60th Birthday Milestone Turn Up Party

Barack Obama is reportedly planning to do it big for his 60th birthday.

According to The Hill, the 44th president, who has recently been spending time at his home in Martha’s Vineyard, is throwing a party on the posh island along with dozens of friends.

“It's going to be big,” said a source to the news outlet.

It’s unclear who all will be attending the bash, however a source said numerous A-list celebrities received invites, including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney.



This won’t be the first time Obama turned up for a milestone birthday. For his 50th in 2011, a host of superstars including Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Charles Barkley and Grant Hill showed up to the White House for a blowout party that ran into the next day.

The Hill reports that guests are being asked to have a COVID-19 test prior to attending the party at the 7,000 square-foot mansion the Obama family purchased in 2019 for over $11 million.

Obama turns 60 on August 4.