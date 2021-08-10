Watch: YouTube Comedian’s Hilarious Spoof On Frontier Flight Attendant Alfredo Rivera

A beliegent man on a Frontier Flight had to be restrained in his seat with tape after causing a raucous on airplane. While the incident was a nightmare for the flight attendants, YouTube comedian The Real Spark created a hilarious parody that has now gone viral.

In the video, The Real Spark poses as flight attendant Alfredo Rivara, saying, “Now understand something. I’m a flight attendant. That means I attend the flights. Sometimes our job has us attending to crazy people. If you push us too far, you’re going to have to attend this ass-whooping.”

He also included a description of the passenger, “This man smelled like a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, four shots of Everclear alcohol and regret — so I know something’s about to go down.”



“Rivera” went into hilarious detail about wrapping him in duct tape, “Yeah, we’re about to m-m-m-m-m-m-m-mummify your ass now, boy.’ So we wrapped him up better than any Christmas present you ever seen.”

In reality, the passenger who caused the incident, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio, was allegedly intoxicated and groped the breasts of two women flight attendants. According to The New York Times, Berry is charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault. The actual flight attendants who tried to restrain Berry are on paid leave pending an investigation.

Watch The Real Spark’s viral video below: