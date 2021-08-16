Black Americans Turning To Cryptocurrencies To Dodge Racism In Financial Services

Black folks are turning to cryptocurrencies as a new path to wealth at a higher percentage than the general population, according to USA Today.

An estimated 23 percent of Black Americans own cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, compared to 13 percent of the general population, the newspaper reported, based on surveys by Harris Poll.

Black people are not alone. The survey found that marginalized groups disproportionately own crypto. About 25 percent of the LGBTQ community and 17 percent of Hispanics are in the crypto market, compared to 11 percent of white Americans.