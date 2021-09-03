Ahmaud Arbery: Ex-Prosecutor Accused Of Shielding Men Who Chased And Killed Him

On Thursday (Sept. 2), a former Georgia prosecutor was indicted on misconduct charges that allege she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes shortly after the shootings.

USA Today reports a Glynn County grand jury has indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson on charges of violating her oath of office and hindering a police officer.

The indictment says Johnson showed “favor and affection” toward Greg McMichael, who previously worked as an investigator in Johnson’s office, in the investigation and interfered with responding officers by "directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest."

Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, allegedly armed themselves and pursued Arbery, 25, in a pickup truck after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, 2020.

Following behind, neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan recorded the tragic incident, taking cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun. The pair said they believed Arbery was a burglar.

Immediately following the shooting, the McMichaels and Bryan remained free and were not charged until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. In May 2020, all three were charged with murder and will face trial beginning Feb. 7, 2022.