Lawsuit Filed Over Confederate Statue In Predominantly Black City Of Tuskegee, Alabama

The fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in the middle of nearly all-Black Tuskegee, Alabama for 115 years is now uncertain after a lawsuit has been filed, calling for its removal.

WSFA-TV reports that the Macon County Commission has filed a suit against both the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy arguing that the county owns the property the statue is located on and wants title to the plot.

Records show that the county provided the land to the Confederate heritage group for use as a park for white people in 1906. However, the suit contends the property belongs to the county because its actions at the time were illegal.

The county said it’s willing to negotiate with the group, and if someone comes forward from it, they could settle and give the statue to them.

NBC News reports civil rights lawyer Fred Gray, who filed the complaint, has been attempting to locate members of the Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Only one member has been found and they live in Elba, Alabama.