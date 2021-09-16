FAMU Named Nation’s Highest Ranked Public HBCU In Annual College Guidebook

Florida A&M University is being ranked among the United States’ top national public universities.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2022” guidebook released Monday (Sept. 13) the school was the highest-ranked public HBCU in America and moved up 13 slots – from 117 to 104 – in the overall rankings. It also remains the top HBCU for the third year in a row.

Additionally, FAMU now stands at No. 7 among the publication’s ranking of the Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, public or private. Last year, they were tied for seventh with North Carolina A&T University in the Top 10 HBCU category.

“Moving up 13 places is a testament to our focus on student success and the dedication of our faculty, staff and students to the tenets of our strategic plan, FAMU Rising,” FAMU President Larry Robinson, said in a release, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “Our intentionality and teamwork allow us to focus acutely on opportunities and more effectively address challenges.”

FAMU’s current five-year plan (2017 to 2022) places a key emphasis on improving retention, six-year graduation rates, expanding faculty research options, improving infrastructure, and more.

In addition to meeting goals, the average GPA for admitted students at FAMU increased from 3.74 to 3.8 in 2020.

The U.S. News & World Report’s guidebook reviews 392 institutions, including 209 public, 179 private and four for-profits offering undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral degrees, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.