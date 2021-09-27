Attorney Gloria Allred Breaks Down Why R. Kelly Is The Worst Sexual Predator She’s Ever Pursued

Celebrity attorney and women’s rights advocate Gloria Allred described disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly as “the worst” sexual predator she’s seen in her legal career.
She spoke to reporters shortly after a Brooklyn jury found Kelly guilty on Monday (Sept. 27) on all nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.
"I've been practicing law for 47 years. During this time, I've pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children. Of all the predators that I have pursued, Mr. Kelly is the worst," said Allred, an attorney to the victims.
Alred explained why there are several factors that make Kelly a super predator. First, he used his celebrity status to recruit vulnerable underage girls to sexually abuse them.
“These were not May - October relationships, which is what his defense attorneys wanted the jury to believe,” she stated. “These were crimes against children and some adults.”
Secondly, Kelly was able to use the power of his business enterprise, including employees, to assist him to lure victims, whom he isolated, intimidated, indoctrinated, shamed and humiliated, Allred said.
She also pointed out that the fallen star knowingly transmitted his genital herpes to his unsuspecting victims.
All of that “made him more dangerous than other sexual predators” who didn’t have the money or network that Kelly had.
The jury found Kelly guilty of racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal activity.
