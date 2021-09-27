Attorney Gloria Allred Breaks Down Why R. Kelly Is The Worst Sexual Predator She’s Ever Pursued

Celebrity attorney and women’s rights advocate Gloria Allred described disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly as “the worst” sexual predator she’s seen in her legal career.

She spoke to reporters shortly after a Brooklyn jury found Kelly guilty on Monday (Sept. 27) on all nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.

"I've been practicing law for 47 years. During this time, I've pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children. Of all the predators that I have pursued, Mr. Kelly is the worst," said Allred, an attorney to the victims.