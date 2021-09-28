R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Conviction

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Monday (Sept. 27) of all nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. His ex-wife of 13 years, Drea Kelly, is now speaking out.

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Drea said, “[It’s important] that women are supported to even feel like they have the strength to come forward and tell their stories. If they’re still victim shaming, victim blaming, and women being afraid to speak their truth, we can never get to a court system where justice can be served.”

She continued, “I’ve always said if any of his victims were blonde and blue-eyed it wouldn’t have taken this long. Women of colour tend to be lowest on the totem pole when it comes to subjects of domestic violence and sexual abuse.”

Drea also said her marriage to the 54-year-old was “a life of constant fear … walking on eggshells … the intimidation, never knowing which version of him you’re going to get.”



They had three children together and divorced in 2009.

Watch the interview below: