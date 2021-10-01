Keke Palmer Lands Role On Final Season Of ‘Insecure’

Back in September of 2020, Keke Palmer tweeted out that she would love to have a role on Issa Rae’s Insecure. Now it’s happening, she will appear in the fifth and final season.
Palmer posted a screenshot of her September 2020 tweet along with a captioned that revealed she will be on the show, “Careful what you wish for… Genuinely so thankful to @issarae! I always shoot my work shots(cause I loves to werk 😅), what’s the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service.”
It’s not known what role she will play but the trailer briefly shows Palmer’s character, see below:
Insecure, which premiered in 2016, explores the challenges faced by two Black women navigating love and friendship. The series will conclude its run with its upcoming fifth season, which premieres Oct. 24 on HBO.
(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
