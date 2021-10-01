Keke Palmer Lands Role On Final Season Of ‘Insecure’

Back in September of 2020, Keke Palmer tweeted out that she would love to have a role on Issa Rae’s Insecure. Now it’s happening, she will appear in the fifth and final season.

Palmer posted a screenshot of her September 2020 tweet along with a captioned that revealed she will be on the show, “Careful what you wish for… Genuinely so thankful to @issarae! I always shoot my work shots(cause I loves to werk 😅), what’s the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service.”