First Grader Who Wore Mask In School Portrait Receives $30,000 In Scholarship Donations

A first grader who went viral for wearing a mask for his school portrait, claiming that it’s what his mom wanted him to do, has now raised over $30,000 toward his college fund.

Mason’s mother, Nicole Peoples, described the incident that made her son famous on her Facebook page, writing that she’s happy her son is listening to her, but should’ve been more clear.

"I'm so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day," she captioned over a picture of her masked son Mason.

Peoples subsequently set up a GoFundMe page after people reached out asking if they could reward her son with toys and treats. In turn, she asked people who want to help to donate financially to her son’s college fund, which hit the $30,000 mark late this week.

In further describing the hilarious incident via Facebook, Nicole said the exchange started with the photographer telling Mason to remove his mask for the photo.

In response, he told the photographer, "My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody."