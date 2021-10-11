Fort Hood Soldier Jennifer Sewell Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

U.S. Army Pfc Jennifer Sewell has been found safe days after not reporting for duty, causing concern over here whereabouts. However, military officials from Fort Hood, Tex., where she was stationed say the spoke with her family and confirmed she is with them.



“Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return. We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood,” said Ltc. Octavia Davis said in a statement.



Sewell was reported missing after she failed to show up for work and didn’t respond to calls from law enforcement, her superiors or her family. She had been last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday leaving her on-post barracks. But the reasons she did not report are unclear and the Army has not released any further information.

Sewell is just the latest soldier to disappear from the base after a series of others have during the past few years. Last year, at least 39 Fort Hood soldiers vanished or died, including 13 who committed suicide. The deaths have brought heightened attention to the reports of toxic culture and abuse at the base.



In April 2020 Spc. Vanessa Guillen, disappeared and was later found beaten to death with a hammer in the armory where she worked. The soldier who was the primary suspect in her killing, only identified as a “junior soldier” at Fort Hood, committed suicide as military police tried to make contact with him, according to a press statement released by the base.