US Mint Honors Maya Angelou And Other ‘Extraordinary’ American Women On New Quarters

Celebrated poet and author Maya Angelou is among the first group of trailblazing women who will appear in a series of new quarters, the U.S. Mint announced on Oct. 6.

From 2022 through 2025, the Mint will issue five quarters each year for the American Women Quarters Program. astronaut Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller, women's suffragist Nina Otero-Warren, and actress Anna May Wong join Angelou in the first set.

An image of each woman, which symbolizes their accomplishments, will appear on the tail side of the coin. The head will feature a new design of President George Washington.

“These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture,” U.S. Mint Acting Director Alison L. Doone said, adding that the images will remind future generations “of what can be accomplished with vision, determination and a desire to improve opportunities for all.”