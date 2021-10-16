Ally, DC Comics Launch Initiative To Support Diverse Writers

Ally bank is launching an innovative program with WarnerMedia and DC Comics to support and elevate Black and diverse writers and artists within the comic book industry.

The program, The Milestone Initiative, was announced on Saturday (Oct. 16) at DC FanDome in Burbank, California by co-founder Denys Cowan and producer Reggie Hudlin, according to a WarnerMedia news release. The program gives prospective writers and artists an opportunity to apply to participate in a one-week in-person training seminar followed by an eight-week vertical technical training course, where participants can sharpen their storytelling skills to become the next wave of great comic book authors, the release states. At the end of the summit, participants will receive a grant through The Milestone Fund.

“From its earliest years, representation, impact and mentorship have always been at the heart of Milestone Media, and we’re proud and excited to with DC, WarnerMedia and Ally on Next Generation DC and The Milestone Initiative, cultivating the next great wave of diverse storytellers,” said Cowan in the release.

The Milestone Initiative is the first program from DC’s Next Generation DC, a talent recruitment and development program designed to increase the visibility and opportunities for young writers, creators and illustrators worldwide to contribute to DC’s content.

Milestone was founded to address the lack of superheroes of color in comics as well as the lack of storytellers of color creating the content, a press release states.