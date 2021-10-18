Video Shows White Louisiana Deputy Repeatedly Slamming A Black Woman’s Head Into Pavement



A White Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is under investigation over an allegedly unprovoked attack caught on video that shows him manhandling a 4-foot-8 Black woman, ProPublica and WWNO/WRKF report.

In the video of the Sept. 20 encounter, the Jefferson Parish deputy is seen holding Shantel Arnold by her hair and slamming her head repeatedly into the pavement. A witness said the deputy used so much force that several braids ripped from her scalp.

Arnold, 34, weighs just 100 pounds and has a missing left eye from a previous car accident.

Warning, the video below is disturbing to watch.