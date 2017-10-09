Jemele Hill Suspended Two Weeks By ESPN After Tweeting People Should Boycott Jerry Jones' Advertisers

This came after she called Trump a "white supremacist" last month.

Jemele Hill has been suspended by ESPN for two weeks

The suspension came down Monday after the SportsCenter co-host suggested over the weekend via Twitter that football fans bothered by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' recent threat to his kneeling players should "boycott his advertisers."

Hill tried to make it clear that she wasn't "advocating an NFL boycott" via a tweet Monday, but was still suspended.

This is how ESPN explained its decision this afternoon.

Hill's first violation of ESPN's social media guidelines notoriously came last month, when she tweeted and called President Trump a "white supremacist."

After making that comment, Hill said that she regretted how the public way in which she made the remarks "painted ESPN in an unfair light."

Upon learning of Hill's two-week suspension, people are already calling for a boycott of the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

What do you think about ESPN suspending Jemele Hill?

