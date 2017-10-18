McKayla Maroney Says Starting At Age 13 She Was Sexually Abused By USA Olympic Team Doctor Larry Nassar

Sexual allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein have many women using the "#MeToo" hashtag on Twitter to share their own stories about being sexual assault victims. McKayla Maroney was one of them.

The former two-time Olympic medalist took to her Twitter account during the wee hours of Wednesday morning to say, "People should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood" and "I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there, were unnecessary, and disgusting."

And the 21-year-old was just getting started, alleging that she began getting sexually abused by her former USA Women's Gymnastics and Olympics team doctor, Larry Nassar, as early as 13 years old.

"Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving 'medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,'" Maroney wrote as part of the lengthy statement. "It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn't end until I left the sport. It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was 'treated.'"

Maroney added: "It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my silver [in vault in London]."

She also detailed what she described as the "scariest night of my life" when she was 15.

"For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old," Maroney continued. "[Nassar had] given me a sleeping pill for the flight and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a 'treatment.' I thought I was going to die that night."

Her heartbreaking experience can be read in its entirety below.