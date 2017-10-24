Middle School Football Team Simulated Sex On Black Players, Saying 'We're Going To F**k The Black Out Of These African Children From Uganda'

A Virginia middle school football team has had to forfeit its season due to a racist, sexually explicit video that was shot in their locker room and posted on Snapchat.

According to NBC12.com , the Short Pump Middle School (Henrico, Virginia) football team was forced to give up their remaining games after a surfaced video showed white players simulating sex on their Black teammates and disgustingly captioning videos with lines like "what really goes on in the football locker room" and "we’re going to f**k the Black outta these African children from Uganda."

This is disgusting & racist. Sad to see it take place in Richmond @ Short Pump Middle School. Those kids deserve to be expelled at the least pic.twitter.com/DEnOrntzY9

The sickening footage forced the local Henrico County School Board to come down hard on the team, punishing all players whether they were involved in the egregious act or not.

"The Henrico County School Board is deeply concerned by the actions of students in the video taken in a Short Pump Middle School (SPMS) locker room," a letter from the Board stated, as reported by NBC12. "Adamantly, behavior of this type will not be tolerated in our schools. As noted in the HCPS Student Activities Contract, 'Participation in athletics and other student activities is a privilege and, as such, requires that students adhere to certain rules.'"

The letter added: "As a consequence of the students’ actions that came to the school’s attention on Monday, the remaining football games for the SPMS football team will be forfeited; however, practices will continue. A mandatory component of practices will be discussions that focus on reporting responsibilities, accountability, ethics, sexual harassment, and racial tolerance. We acknowledge that all team members were not involved in the incident; however, we believe there are important lessons/reminders that should be reinforced with all team members."

To that latter part, one player who allegedly didn't have anything to do with the incident told NBC12, "it's kind of a kick in the gut.”

The NAACP wants the students who simulated sex on their Black teammates and assaulted them with racist statements to be slapped with criminal charges.

