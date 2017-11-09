Venus Williams Gave A Deposition Over The Fatal Car Accident That Left A 78-Year-Old Man Dead

Venus Williams gave a deposition at her lawyer's West Palm Beach, Florida, office Thursday morning as part of the wrongful death lawsuit from the family of Jerome Barson , the 78-year-old man who died after being involved in a car accident with the tennis star on June 9.

Here's footage of Williams arriving to her lawyer's office and exiting it after giving her deposition.

Although little has been reported about Williams' deposition today, it's safe to say that the tennis star was peppered with questions by Barson's attorneys about each and every one of her moves that fatal June 9 day that claimed the man's life.

TMZ Sports reported today's deposition could help decide whether the case will move to a trial.

The deposition comes just over four months after police reviewed extra footage of the accident and admitted that Williams was lawfully allowed to be in the intersection at the time.

Barson's wife, Linda Barson, was driving a Hyundai Accent when it T-boned Williams's Toyota Sequoia at an intersection, claiming the man's life, as reported by ABC News.

