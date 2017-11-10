This Video Of LeBron's Daughter Zhuri Asking Her Mom Savannah 'Why You So Annoying?' Will Have You Cracking Up

Woman Pleads Guilty To Incest For Marrying Her Biological Mother After Child Welfare Worker Discovered Relationship
Kids are like sponges. LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, had experience with this with their two sons, LeBron Jr., 13, and Bryce Maximus, 10, and are being reminded about it once again thanks to their adorable three-year-old daughter, Zhuri.
Earlier today, Savannah posted an Instagram video which is bound to have you cracking up.
The video starts with Zhuri looking like she's deep in thought watching television, only to be interrupted by Savannah. Without hesitating, Zhuri asks her mommy, "Why you so annoying?"
"Why am I what?" Savannah asks just to make sure she heard her toddler correctly.
"Annoying," Zhuri shot back, making it clear and repeating the word again before attempting to shush her mom as Savannah breaks out into laughter.
Take a look at this adorable and hilarious video.
O-M-G. Zhuri is too cute.
And we love Savannah's caption, in which she says, "That’s why you can’t even say it properly!!" and "prime example that kids are sponges," before reminding people that it was "#AllInFun."
And if the video wasn't funny enough, Savannah's other hashtag, "#SheWasDeadAssTho," should have you rolling on the floor laughing.
We hope to see more videos of cutie pie Zhuri soon!
(Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
