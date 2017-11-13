Shaq And Shaunie O'Neal Dropped Nearly $1 Million On Their Daughter Amirah's Epic Sweet 16 Birthday Party

TMZ Sports reported that the NBA Hall of Famer and his ex-wife dropped nearly $1 million on their daughter Amirah's epic Sweet 16 party in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The party was reportedly held on the W Hotel's rooftop area, which they rented out, according to sources who told the celebrity website. Shaq and Shaunie also surprised Mimi with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen as her birthday gift and got YG to perform for her and her friends.

The four-time NBA champion posted footage of YG performing to the crowd's delight on his Instagram account yesterday.