Shaq And Shaunie O'Neal Dropped Nearly $1 Million On Their Daughter Amirah's Epic Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal are absolutely putting co-parenting goals out of reach.
TMZ Sports reported that the NBA Hall of Famer and his ex-wife dropped nearly $1 million on their daughter Amirah's epic Sweet 16 party in Hollywood on Saturday night.
The party was reportedly held on the W Hotel's rooftop area, which they rented out, according to sources who told the celebrity website. Shaq and Shaunie also surprised Mimi with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen as her birthday gift and got YG to perform for her and her friends.
The four-time NBA champion posted footage of YG performing to the crowd's delight on his Instagram account yesterday.
And Baller Alert posted the following video summing up the overall memorable evening.
Wow. Must be nice.
Happy birthday to the young queen and kudos to her parents for joining forces to pull this off.
Amirah will never forget this!
