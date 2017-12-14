Warren Sapp Denies Urinating In Front Of The Former NFL Network Wardrobe Stylist Suing Him And Other Retired Players For Sexual Misconduct

Warren Sapp was one of the retired NFL players accused of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed by a former NFL Network wardrobe stylist earlier this week.

But the Hall of Fame defensive tackle is denying Jami Cantor's allegation that he urinated in front of her and he's swearing on his six kids that he's innocent.

Appearing on The Andy Slater Show on 940 AM in Miami on Wednesday, Sapp claims to have opened the bathroom door and asked Cantor to leave, not urinating until she was out of the room.

"I walked in [and] asked her to leave," Sapp said on the radio show, as reported by TMZ Sports. "She left. She yelled what she yelled through the door, talkin' about that's her office."

Sapp added that he told Cantor, "This sh****r can't be your office."

"I walked in that bathroom but there's no way I peed in front of her," he continued. "I put that on my six kids. My three little girls and my three big boys. No way, no how."

As part of her lawsuit against the NFL Network, Cantor claims that Sapp entered the bathroom and began urinating in front of her, allegedly telling her, "Sorry mama, but your office shouldn't be our sh****r."

Prior to making his comments on the radio show, Sapp used Wednesday to also deny the allegations on his Twitter account.