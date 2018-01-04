WNBA's Tamera Young Posted This Sweet Birthday Message For Her Boo Mimi Faust

There's nothing like a sweet birthday message from your boo. Mimi Faust knows.

Atlanta Dream forward Tamera Young took to her Instagram account Wednesday and wrote some poignant words for her reality star girlfriend's birthday.

"You raised yourself and overcame every single obstacle. I learned your past never to punish you; only to better understand how you needed to be loved," Young wrote to Faust and posted it on the 'Gram for the world to see. "Grateful for these awesome memories with you and many more to come. I want nothing but the best for you. Happy Happy Birthday my 9.5."

Beautiful words. And scroll through the post to see pictures of the ladies together.