Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open Because She’s Still Recovering After Giving Birth To Daughter Alexis

Let's be honest — returning to the court for the Australian Open just four months after having a baby was an ambitious goal for even Serena Williams .

After careful consideration, the tennis queen took to her Snapchat account Thursday and announced that she's officially withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament, declaring "after giving birth I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be."

Williams reached this decision after losing her first post-baby match to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko during an exhibition match last weekend in the United Arab Emirates.

