Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open Because She’s Still Recovering After Giving Birth To Daughter Alexis

Let's be honest — returning to the court for the Australian Open just four months after having a baby was an ambitious goal for even Serena Williams.
After careful consideration, the tennis queen took to her Snapchat account Thursday and announced that she's officially withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament, declaring "after giving birth I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be."
Williams reached this decision after losing her first post-baby match to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko during an exhibition match last weekend in the United Arab Emirates.
Read her full Snapchat statement below, as screen grabbed by BBC Tennis.
We're not mad at all about Serena needing and taking more time to get back into GOAT shape.
We're sure it will make a big difference for her next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, in May.
Winning the French Open would give Williams 24 Grand Slam singles titles, which would tie her with Margaret Court's 24 for the most in tennis history.
Take your time, Serena. It will all be worth it.
(Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
