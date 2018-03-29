Los Angeles Rams Become The NFL's First Team To Introduce Male Cheerleaders

Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies joined Good Morning America to discuss what process they went through to join the team.

"I thought, 'Why not me? Why can't I do this?' And called my friend and I asked her when auditions were for the Rams and she told me Sunday [March 11] and I showed up," Peron told Good Morning America.

Both men are natives to California and were in an audition pool with 76 finalists who hoped to make the Rams cheer team. When they found out they made the squad, they were ecstatic.

"They were unlike anything I've ever been to. I'm used to getting a call after or an email," Jinnies said about the audition process. "This one was about three weeks long and we had a bunch of rehearsals in between and an extensive interview process, but it was really humbling and amazing to be invited every time you came back."