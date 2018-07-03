Meet Devin Haney, Blac Chyna’s New Teen Boxer Boyfriend Who People Think Is Way Too Young

Although her relationship to YBN Almighty Jay was only recently announced to be over, Blac Chyna is rumored to have been dating teenage pro boxer Devin Haney for the last two or three months.

According to TMZ, people close to 19-year-old Devin said the boxer slid into Chyna’s DM’s after he learned they have the same lawyer.

Quickly after, they began hooking up and seeing each other quite regularly, said the source.

Chyna even shared a picture of Devin to her Instagram with the caption, "Hi babe,” and Devin responded with a heart emoji comment.

Devin is a Money Team boxer who is currently mentored by Floyd Mayweather.

“After seeing him work in the doghouse. I know he's going to be an unbelievable professional," Floyd said of Devin.

Devin started his pro boxing career at 16, which was too young to qualify in the U.S. In order to get paid to compete, Devin went to Mexico and began his career south of the border.

This relationship is the second teen fling for Blac Chyna and some disapprove of her habit.