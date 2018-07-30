Stunning Photos Of LeBron’s I Promise School Show Why It’s One Of His ‘Greatest’ Accomplishments

One of LeBron James' greatest accomplishments has finally been revealed! Early Monday morning, the first round of students enrolled at his public school in Akron, Ohio, walked the halls of the I Promise School for the first time.

While the school will eventually expand to hold students in grades one through eight, only third and fourth graders have started. When the students first arrived, they were greeted with impressive hallways, which were decorated with the NBA star's personal memorabilia as well as welcome gifts.

@KingJames #IPROMISE Students are making their way to their new classrooms where they have some #IPS attire waiting for them 😍👕#WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/s1TRUht7Ia — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

114 pairs of @KingJames game worn shoes line the walls of the @IPROMISESchool lobby 🤯🔥 #IPROMISE pic.twitter.com/7J0yZpUo9G — LJ's Fam Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 30, 2018

@KingJames dream of opening a school in his hometown is now a reality🙌. 👀 LeBron on NBA TV at 3:30 pm/EST as he discusses the opening of @IPROMISESchool 👏 pic.twitter.com/ugMFUtmsVh — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 30, 2018

Many of the students were at a loss for words when they entered the building. One student even said, "I can't believe I get to go to school here." On the Sunday before the doors opened, James posted a video on his multimedia platform UNINTERRUPTED in which he detailed how the opening of the school is one of his "greatest" moments. James also tweeted, "Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that."

