Stunning Photos Of LeBron’s I Promise School Show Why It’s One Of His ‘Greatest’ Accomplishments

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
One of LeBron James' greatest accomplishments has finally been revealed!
Early Monday morning, the first round of students enrolled at his public school in Akron, Ohio, walked the halls of the I Promise School for the first time.
While the school will eventually expand to hold students in grades one through eight, only third and fourth graders have started.
When the students first arrived, they were greeted with impressive hallways, which were decorated with the NBA star's personal memorabilia as well as welcome gifts.
Many of the students were at a loss for words when they entered the building. One student even said, "I can't believe I get to go to school here."
On the Sunday before the doors opened, James posted a video on his multimedia platform UNINTERRUPTED in which he detailed how the opening of the school is one of his "greatest" moments.
James also tweeted, "Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that."
(Photo: Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS