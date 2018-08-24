Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Broke Down In Tears While Confessing His Gay Affair To Lawyer

The former attorney for Aaron Hernandez detailed an emotional confession the late football player made regarding his sexuality.

In Jose Baez’s new book, Unnecessary Roughness, the attorney wrote about the moment he notified Hernandez that prosecutors planned to spend the final days of his double murder trial to question his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, about his affair with another man, reported the Daily Mail.

According to Baez, this made Hernandez burst into tears. The former Patriots' tight end told his lawyer that he was afraid to disappoint Jenkins with news of his secret relationship with a man, who also happened to be a mutual friend of the couple.

“But Jose, she'll be devastated. I never meant to hurt her. I know I keep disappointing her. But she is my soul,” Hernandez allegedly told Baez.

“She is all I have and will ever have.”

After his conversation with Hernandez, Baez broke the news to Jenkins, who reportedly felt “betrayed.”

“I could see the betrayal in her face,” wrote Baez. “She knew him and had spent time with him and Aaron. She felt like a fool.”

Although Hernandez's sexuality was never brought up in court, the rumor was featured on The Kirk & Callahan Show.

Two days later, Hernandez took his own life in his prison cell.

While Baez wrote that he is uncertain if Hernandez was gay or bisexual, he did say the athlete appeared “hopeful” after having the intimate conversation with his attorney.

In the book, Jenkins, who wrote the forward, also admitted that Hernandez probably was gay.

“There has been much speculation about Aaron's sexuality since his death. I can say this: Aaron was very much a man to me,” wrote Jenkins.

“I saw no indication that he was gay or homosexual. I wish I had known how he felt, just so we could have talked about it. I wouldn't have disowned him. I would have been supportive. I can't fault him if he was feeling that way.”