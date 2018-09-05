Steph Reacting To Ayesha Shocking Him With A ‘Bigger Family’ Announcement Will Have You Laughing

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Steph and Ayesha Curry are definitely one of the funniest couples in NBA history.
Before the Labor Day weekend, Steph's younger sister, Sydel, married Damion Lee in North Carolina. After a week of wedding festivities, Steph and Ayesha traveled back to their home in California.
During the flight, Ayesha recorded an Instagram Story video saying, "Just like that, we're headed back home with a bigger family than we got here with."
Steph, who was midway through a bite of food, immediately flashed a look of concern and said, "Whatchumean?"
Shortly after, he realized exactly what she meant and began laughing. However, nothing can undo the hilarious look Steph had when he thought Ayesha was revealing she was pregnant again (even though they just had a baby just months ago).
